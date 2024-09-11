Libertarian candidates for Congress will be left off Iowa ballots after final court decision

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three Libertarian candidates running for Congress in Iowa will not be named on the ballot this November. The Iowa Supreme Court’s decision is the final word on the case that has already delayed the certifying of ballots before they can be printed. It’s an outcome that could benefit Republicans in two competitive districts. The challenges filed against the candidates were made by Iowans affiliated with the Republican Party. They accused the Libertarian Party of failing to follow state law on the procedure for nominating their candidates. Lawyers for the candidates had argued that the technicality in question did not invalidate the candidates’ selection.

