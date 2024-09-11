Sen. Bernie Sanders said he is set to pursue contempt charges against Steward CEO

BOSTON (AP) — Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has said he is prepared to pursue contempt charges against Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre if he fails to show up at a hearing Thursday despite being issued a subpoena. Sanders said Wednesday that de la Torre needs to answer to the American people about how he was able to reap hundreds of millions while Steward Health Care had to file for bankruptcy in May. The company operated about 30 hospitals nationwide. Lawyers for de la Torre have said he won’t testify because a federal court order prohibits him from discussing anything during a reorganization effort.

