The candidates to be Japan’s next leader include a former premier’s son and a defense expert

TOKYO (AP) — Japan will have a new leader after outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing Liberal Democratic Party holds a vote on Sept. 27 to choose his replacement. They hope to shake off scandals that have dogged his government and regain public support. A record nine candidates, including two women, seek the top job. The main contenders include the son of former premier Junichiro Koizumi and a former defense minister who is running in the leadership race for a fifth time.

