The prison where the ‘In Cold Blood’ killers were executed will soon open for tours

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — The shuttered Kansas prison where the killers chronicled in Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood” were executed is now a tourist attraction. Starting Friday, former wardens and corrections officers will lead two-hour tours of the stone-walled building in Lansing that first began housing inmates in the 1860s. The Kansas City Star reported that the building was without purpose after the Kansas Department of Corrections opened the newly constructed Lansing Correctional Facility in 2020. But instead of demolishing it, the Department of Corrections transferred control of the building to the Lansing Historical Society and Museum. The prison tour is modeled off of a similar tour in Missouri.

