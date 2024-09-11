Trump wouldn’t say whether he’d veto a national ban even as abortion remains a top election issue

CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he would not sign a federal abortion ban, insisting that a ban would not pass Congress anyway. But he refused to say during Tuesday’s debate with Vice President Kamala Harris if he would veto such legislation if it landed on his desk. This is despite Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, saying in an interview with NBC News last month that the former president would veto a ban. The exchange comes as voters and those on either side of the abortion debate wait for Trump to clarify his fluctuating abortion stances.

