Biden to host ‘Quad’ leaders from Australia, India and Japan in his Delaware hometown

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Australia, India and Japan next weekend in his Wilmington, Delaware, hometown, the White House announced, as he looks to burnish his legacy before leaving office in January. Biden was the first American president to host a summit of the so-called Quad leaders in 2021, with annual summits since then, as the U.S. looked to pivot its foreign policy focus to the Indo-Pacific region to counter China. This will be the first time he has hosted foreign leaders in Delaware during his presidency, as Biden has been spending more time in his home state since dropping his bid for reelection in July.

