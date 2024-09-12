Brothers charged with assaulting New York Times photographer during Capitol riot

Two brothers have been arrested on charges that they assaulted a New York Times photographer inside the U.S. Capitol during a mob’s attack on the building more than three years ago. David Walker, of New Jersey, and Philip Walker, of Pennsylvania, also are charged with stealing a camera from the photographer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. The FBI says a livestream video posted on social media showed the photographer standing at the top of the East Rotunda Stairs just before the Walkers assaulted her. The Walkers were arrested at their respective homes on Thursday.

