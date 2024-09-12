Congressional Democrats push resolution that says hospitals must provide emergency abortions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A resolution introduced by Congressional Democrats would make clear that U.S. emergency rooms need to provide emergency abortions when a woman’s health or life is at risk, despite strict state abortion bans. Legislators cited a report by The Associated Press that found more than 100 pregnant women have been denied care since 2022 in introducing the two-page proposal on Thursday. “It’s an outrage,” Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat of New Jersey who introduced the resolution, said of the AP’s findings.

