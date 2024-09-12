Dutch adopt US war graves to harbor memories of the country’s liberation 80 years ago

MARGRATEN, Netherlands (AP) — People ‘adopting’ fallen soldiers buried at an American war cemetery in the Netherlands are helping to keep alive memories of their sacrifice as the country marks the 80th anniversary of the start of its liberation from World War II Nazi occupation. It’s an act of gratitude and remembrance that started almost as soon as war ended and endures to this day. People who adopt a grave visit it regularly and leave flowers on the fallen soldier’s birthday, the day they died, on Memorial Day or whenever else they see fit. On Thursday, the cemetery is hosting a concert to mark the 80th anniversary of liberation that started in a nearby village.

