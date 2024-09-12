Father of Turkish-American activist wants US probe into her killing by Israeli soldiers

DIDIM, Turkey (AP) — The father of the Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank has welcomed Turkey’s decision to initiate an independent investigation into her death and called on the United States to do the same. Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who held Turkey and American citizenship, was killed last Friday during demonstrations against settlements in the West Bank. Turkey announced Thursday it launched its own investigation into her death after the Israeli military said Eygi was likely shot “indirectly and unintentionally.” Mehmet Suat Eygi told reporters: “I hope that the American government does the same.” Eygi’s body was expected to arrive in Turkey on Friday.

