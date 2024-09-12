France investigating disappearances of 2 Congolese Paralympic athletes

PARIS (AP) — French judicial authorities are investigating the disappearance of two Paralympic athletes from Congo. The athletes had recently competed at the Paris Games. Bobigny prosecutors office confirmed on Thursday that an investigation had been launched on Sept. 7, two days after their disappearance. Le Parisien newspaper has reported that Mireille Nganga and Emmanuel Grace Mouambako, a visually impaired sprinter who was accompanied by a guide, had gone missing. An official with knowledge of the investigation, who asked to remain anonymous as they were not allowed to speak publicly about the case, said the athletes’ suitcases were gone but their passports remained with the delegation.

