French First Lady stars as surprise guest in new season of ‘Emily in Paris’

PARIS (AP) — France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron is appearing as a surprise guest on the fourth season of the Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” parts of which were released on Thursday. The show’s main actress, Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper, told The Associated Press that Brigitte Macron was “a big fan of the show.” Collins said the First Lady invited her and Darren Star, the series’ creator, to meet a few years ago and shared her desire to appear on the show. The actress said Brigitte Macron was “so enthusiastic about the show” and it was “an honor to do that with her.” The First Lady plays herself in one of the new season’s episodes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.