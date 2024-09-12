High-tech search for 1968 plane wreck in Michigan’s Lake Superior shows nothing so far

There’s a high-tech search going on in Michigan’s Lake Superior. But so far it hasn’t turned up a plane that crashed in 1968, killing three people who were on a scientific research trip. An autonomous vessel was launched Monday in a section of Lake Superior where the plane is believed to have crashed more than 50 years ago. The Armada 8 sends sonar readings and other data to experts. They say there’s been no confirmation of an aircraft. Three people were on the plane collecting lake data for the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

