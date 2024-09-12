Man serving life for teen girl’s killing dies in Michigan prison

A man sentenced to life for killing a 13-year-old girl while being a suspect in the deaths of about a half-dozen others has died in a Michigan prison. The state Corrections Department says Thursday that 75-year-old Arthur Ream died Aug. 15 of cancer at a prison hospital. Cindy Zarzycki last was seen in 1986 and believed to be a runaway after going to a Dairy Queen in Eastpointe, a mostly blue-collar suburb north of Detroit. The case went cold, but Ream eventually was arrested and charged. In 2008, he led investigators to Zarzycki’s remains buried in a wooded area about 30 miles northeast of Detroit. He later was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in her killing.

