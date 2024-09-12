Managers of a state fuel company in Trinidad are charged in the 2022 deaths of four divers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Managers of a state-owned fuel trading company in Trinidad and Tobago are facing 15 charges linked to the 2022 deaths of four divers who became trapped in a pipeline while repairing it. Local media reported that two top managers of Paria Fuel Trading Co., a subsidiary of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to accusations they violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act. Also charged was the director of Land and Marine Contracting Services Ltd., a company contracted by Paria to repair the pipeline. The charges filed include failure to properly assess risks and failure to prepare and revise an emergency plan.

