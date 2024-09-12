Mexican city of Culiacan is near a standstill over fears of cartel clashes
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Schools and businesses in Culiacan, the state capital of Sinaloa, have shut down and upcoming festivities around Mexican Independence have been canceled as fears over clashes between factions of the Sinaloa cartel disrupt life in the northern city of 1 million. Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — both of the ruling party – have downplayed the situation and said that local, state and federal forces are ensuring safety in the area. Despite the recent deployment of special forces soldiers, planes and heavily armed helicopters, fear continues. Even Rocha recognized that the clashes, which have followed the arrest of two cartel leaders in the United States in late July, could continue.