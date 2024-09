On Thursday, a specialized National Guard Unit knows as, Force Packages, arrived to help fight the line fire according to a Cal Fire Battalion Chief.

Curtis Rhodes, Cal Fire Battalion Chief, said there are 4 crews made up of 20 crew members in each team.

He said they have a National Guard Representative with them along with a Cal Fire Captain and 2 firefighters.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about these combined efforts to fight the blaze.