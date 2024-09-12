New Hampshire governor signs voter proof-of-citizenship to take effect after November elections

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s governor has signed a bill that would require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote and photo identification when casting a ballot. Under current law, those who don’t bring photo IDs to the polls can sign an affidavit attesting to their identity and are required to provide documentation within seven days. The changes, which won’t take effect until after the November elections, eliminate voter identification exceptions and would require those registering to vote to show a passport, birth certificate or other evidence of U.S. citizenship. Critics argue the changes would make New Hampshire’s voter registration system one of the most restrictive in the country.

