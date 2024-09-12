Pakistan says it has met all the conditions set by the IMF to secure $7 billion loan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that his country has met all the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund to qualify for a new $7 billion loan to help prop up its economy. During a Cabinet meeting Thursday in the capital, Islamabad, Sharif praised his finance team and other advisers for complying with the requirements set by the IMF, which is expected to sign a formal approval to the loan on Sept. 25, when the global lender’s board of executive directors is scheduled to meet. If approved, the new loan deal would last for 37 months.

