Smartmatic’s suit against Newsmax over 2020 election reporting appears headed for trial

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A lawsuit pitting an electronic voting machine manufacturer against a conservative news outlet that aired accusations of vote manipulation in the 2020 presidential election appears headed to trial in Delaware. Smartmatic is suing cable network Newsmax over on-air statements implying that Smartmatic participated in rigging the results, and that its software was used to switch votes. Newsmax argues that it was simply reporting on newsworthy allegations being made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters. Attorneys for both sides asked the judge to rule in their favor without holding a trial, but the judge said Thursday that a jury must decide several key issues. A trial is scheduled to start Sept. 30.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.