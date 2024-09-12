Top AI business leaders meet with Biden administration to discuss the emerging industry’s needs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Biden administration officials have discussed the future of artificial intelligence with a group of executives from OpenAI, Nvidia, Microsoft and other companies. There was a focus on building data centers in the United States and the infrastructure needed to develop the technology. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Thursday’s meeting focused on increasing public-private collaboration and on the workforce and permitting needs of the industry. The computer power for the sector will likely depend on reliable access to electricity, so some utility companies were also part of the meeting to discuss power grid needs.

