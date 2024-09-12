UN is cutting back on Yemen activities after crackdown by Houthi rebels on humanitarian staff

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. is cutting back its activities in Yemen in response to a crackdown by Houthi rebels on staff working for the U.N. and other organizations, the top U.N. aid official says. Acting U.N. humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that the United Nations has taken steps “to minimize the exposure of staff to risk in Houthi-controlled areas.” The U.N. has narrowed its focus to “essential lifesaving and life-sustaining activities,” she said, and is deprioritizing broader activities to develop the Arab world’s poorest nation. Msuya and U.N. special envoy Hans Grundberg reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ demand for the immediate release of all those detained.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.