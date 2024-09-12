UN warns some 2.5 million Sudanese risk famine without more donations

ROME (AP) — The World Food Program’s director is appealing for more money and access to feed 2.5 million people at risk of famine in Sudan. The UN agency’s director, Cindy McCain, called Sudan “nearly a forgotten crisis right now.” She said that with so many global crises, people’s “eyes glaze over” when she appeals for funds. Sudan plunged into conflict in mid-April 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders broke out in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to Darfur and other regions. More than 13 million people have been forced to flee their homes, the country is engulfed in a humanitarian crisis. Tens of thousands of people have died in fighting.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.