An ex-Pentagon official accused of electrocuting dogs pleads guilty to dogfighting charges
BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Pentagon official who was federally indicted last year on dogfighting charges in Maryland has pleaded guilty to some of the charges against him. Frederick Moorefield Jr. entered the guilty plea Friday. He was a deputy chief information officer for the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Prosecutors say he had been involved in a dogfighting ring for over 20 years. Officials started investigating him after responding to a report of two dead dogs found in a plastic dog food bag in 2018. They later seized veterinary steroids, a blood-stained carpet and jumper cables allegedly used for fatally electrocuting dogs from Moorefield’s home