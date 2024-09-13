Canadian woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains

MILAN (AP) — A 56-year-old Canadian woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion is being treated for severe hypothermia. Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps. on Friday said the two climbers called for help after being hit by the snowstorm more than a mile from a mountain refuge. Rescuers reached them, but bad weather scuttled two attempts to evacuate the woman, whose condition was worsening, by helicopter. It says she died later on the mountain. The 56-year-old male hiker was sheltered in a tent on the mountain overnight until the storm cleared and a helicopter could take him to a hospital in the northern city of Bolzano.

