Conservancy, landlord headed to mediation amid ongoing rent dispute for historic ocean liner

The conservancy that oversees a storied but aging ocean liner and its landlord are headed to mediation as they attempt to resolve a years-old rent dispute. A federal judge had ruled in June that the conservancy had until Thursday to present plans to move the SS United States from its berth on the Delaware River in Philadelphia. That deadline, though, came and went after the conservancy filed a lawsuit Wednesday that accused Penn Warehousing of sabotaging its efforts to sell the vessel. The mediation was agreed to during a court hearing Friday. The 1,000-foot ocean liner still holds the transatlantic speed record it set more than 70 years ago.

