Ex-NYC federal building guard gets 5-year sentence in charge related to sex assault of asylum seeker

NEW YORK (AP) — A former security guard at a federal building in New York City where the FBI has its offices has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge related to the sexual assault of an asylum seeker. Forty-two-year-old Jimmy Solano-Arias of the Bronx was sentenced Friday in Manhattan federal court. He had pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI about the sexual assault. Prosecutors have said that if the case had gone to trial, the victim would have testified.

