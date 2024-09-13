How 3 young Americans ended up in the middle of a coup attempt in Congo and facing the death penalty

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A military court in Congo has convicted dozens of people, including three Americans, for a coup attempt. The court handed down death sentences to 37 defendants. The charges included terrorism, murder and illegal possession of weapons. The lawyer for the three Americans and three other foreigners said they would appeal the verdicts. The U.S. State Department has discouraged travel to Congo due to unrest. The coup attempt involved Christian Malanga, who led the group. Malanga was later killed during his arrest. His son and two other Americans were arrested. The Americans claimed they were unaware of Malanga’s plans. Here’s a look at how the three Americans ended up in the middle of the coup attempt.

