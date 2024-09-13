No ‘Friday Night Lights’: High school football games canceled in some towns near interstate shooting

As authorities search for a highway shooter in Kentucky, a Friday night tradition of football, pep bands and grandstands of cheering fans has been sidelined for some towns. Games were canceled at a handful of high schools near where the assailant opened fire on Interstate 75 in southeastern Kentucky. Twelve vehicles were hit and five people wounded in the attack last Saturday. Security is being bolstered at high school football games that will play on as scheduled. Authorities continue searching a rugged, wooded area where Joseph Couch, the suspected gunman, is presumed to be hiding.

