Things to know about about the deadly wildfire that destroyed the Maui town of Lahaina

HONOLULU (AP) — An investigation commissioned by Hawaii’s attorney general has found that officials didn’t prepare for dangerous fire weather in the days before flames incinerated the historic Maui town of Lahaina last year even though they were warned by meteorologists. The finding came in a 518-page report released Friday. It was drafted for the attorney general by the Fire Safety Research Institute. It’s the second of a three-part investigation aimed at understanding the tragedy and how best to avoid such disasters in the future. The Aug. 8, 2023 wildfire was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. It killed 102 people.

