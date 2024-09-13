Yolanda Adams is still in the blessing business with ‘Sunny Days’

NEW YORK (AP) — Gospel music superstar Yolanda Adams has used her faith and smile to sustain her through life’s ebbs and flows. Adams thinks she was “born with that happiness gene that people talk about” and wants people to know that down days will pass. That theme permeates her new album, “Sunny Days.” It’s the four-time Grammy winner’s first studio project in nearly 13 years. The 15-track project was created during a six-year period, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her role in the TV drama “Kingdom Business.” As she’s done throughout her career, Adams uses her musical gift of encouragement on songs like the title track, “Blessings” and “Powerful,” which has a spoken word intro.

