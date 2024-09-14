Miles Hastings throws 2 TD passes; UC Davis holds off Southern Utah 24-21

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Miles Hastings threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns to lead UC Davis to a 24-21 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Bronson Barron led Southern Utah to the UC Davis 43 before throwing an interception with 25 seconds left.

Both of Hastings’ TDs came in the third quarter. His 10-yard touchdown pass to Winston Williams tied it at 14 and his 60-yarder to Lan Larison put the Aggies ahead 21-14.

Larison ran for 88 yards on 15 carries for UC Davis (2-1).

Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson intercepted a Hastings pass and returned it 59 yards into the end zone in the first quarter for Southern Utah.

Targhee Lambson’s 3-yard TD run gave the Thunderbirds a 14-3 lead late in the second quarter, and his 2-yard TD run capped the scoring with 5:13 to play. Lambson finished with 149 yards rushing on 24 carries for Southern Utah (1-2).

