A man took a knife from the scene after a police shooting in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say someone made off with a knife from a crime scene in the chaotic aftermath of a police shooting. The NYPD says Monday it’s requesting the public’s help to track down a man who took the knife out of a subway station Sunday. Police had released an image of the knife in the hand of a man they say had threatened police officers on Sunday around 3 p.m. That man had been shot by police officers, who also accidentally shot one of their own officers and also wounded two bystanders. The NYPD says another man came and took the knife afterward from the active crime scene.

