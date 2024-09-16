Court reinstates Arkansas ban of electronic signatures on voter registration forms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Arkansas rule prohibiting election officials from accepting voter registration forms signed with an electronic signature. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an administrative stay on Friday afternoon of a preliminary injunction against the rule. An appeal of the preliminary injunction is still pending before the court. The rule was adopted after a nonprofit group helped register voters using electronic signatures. The group, Get Loud Arkansas, said the rule risks disenfranchising eligible voters. State election commissioners say the rule is necessary to create uniformity among Arkansas’ counties.

