Democracy declined for 8th straight year around the globe, institute finds

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An organization promoting democracy says last year had the worst decline in credible elections and parliamentary oversight in almost a half-century. It was driven by government intimidation, foreign interference, disinformation and the misuse of artificial intelligence in campaigns. The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance said election credibility is threatened by declining turnout and contested results. The institute said in a report Tuesday that key democratic indicators declined in 47% of countries over the past five years, the eighth consecutive year of global democratic backsliding. The institute measures democratic performance in 158 countries from 1975 till today.

