Democrats run unopposed to fill 2 state House vacancies in Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia voters are filling two vacant seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. In both cases the Democratic candidates are the only ones on the ballot. Tuesday’s special elections are for positions vacated this summer when state Reps. Donna Bullock and Stephen Kinsey resigned. Keith Harris is seeking Bullock’s seat, and Andre Carroll is in line to succeed Kinsey. Harris and Carroll also face no opposition on the ballot in November for full two-year terms. The state House has a 102-101 Democratic majority, counting the Bullock and Kinsey seats. Polls are open from 7 in the morning until 8 at night.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.