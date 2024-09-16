For rapper Lil Tecca, there was only ever a ‘Plan A.’ His new album reflects the journey

NEW YORK (AP) — New York rapper Lil Tecca will release his fourth studio album, “Plan A,” on Friday. He tells the Associated Press that “‘Plan A’ summarizes my plan for life.” There is no Plan B. The album, his most vulnerable to date, demonstrates growth for the young MC who first emerged on the scene half a decade ago, when his single “Ransom” went mega viral. The Recording Industry Association of America says “Ransom” is now eight-times platinum. For his new album, Tecca enlisted the producers he’s been working with since day one, like Rio Leyva, Taz Taylor and the like, to evolve the sound he’s spent the last few years cultivating.

