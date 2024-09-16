Skip to Content
Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs closed Monday morning due to low visibility

today at 4:46 AM
Published 5:10 AM

PALM SPRINGS, California (KESQ) - Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs closed Monday morning through the Whitewater Wash due to winds, blowing sand, and low visibility.

Both Indian Canyon and Vista Chino are open through their wash crossings.

You can also use Ramon Road, Dinah Shore Drive, or Highway 111 to enter and exit Palm Springs.

