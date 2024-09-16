Renowned Alabama artist Fred Nall Hollis dies at 76

Award-winning, world renowned artist Fred Nall Hollis has died. Hollis was 76 years old and a local arts center in his home state of Alabama says he died on Saturday. The visual artist had work shown in famous venues including the Menton Museum of Art in France and the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi, Italy. Hollis was awarded Alabama’s highest humanities honor in 2018, when he was named the humanities fellow for the Alabama Humanities Alliance. He was inducted into the Alabama Center for the Arts Hall of Fame in 2016.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.