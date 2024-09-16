The number of people killed in Haiti after a tanker truck exploded rises to 26

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Officials say the number of people killed after a tanker truck carrying gasoline exploded in southern Haiti over the weekend has risen to 26. Another 40 were injured. A report published Sunday in Le Nouvelliste newspaper said that six of them have been transferred to Haitian capital Port-au-Prince. The newspaper quoted civil protection officials. The report said that authorities planned to transfer another 12 victims with severe burns. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on Monday. The explosion occurred Saturday in the southern coastal city of Miragoane after the truck flipped over.

