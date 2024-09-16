Tropical Storm Gordon weakens to a depression
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Gordon has weakened to a depression as it swirls through open waters in the Atlantic. The storm was located about 955 miles (1,540 kilometers) east of the northeast Caribbean on Monday. It had top winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving west at 6 mph (9 kph). The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Gordon could strengthen back into a tropical storm after it heads north-northeast, away from land. Gordon formed during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. It is the season’s seventh named storm.