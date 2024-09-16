US military completes withdrawal from junta-ruled Niger

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A U.S. Defense Department official says the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Niger is complete. A Pentagon spokesperson said Monday that a small number of troops assigned to guard the U.S. Embassy remains. Niger’s ruling junta earlier this year ended an agreement that allowed American troops to operate in the West African country. Niger had been seen as one of the last nations in the restive region that Western nations could partner with to beat back growing jihadi insurgencies.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.