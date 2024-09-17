Greek firefighters contain a blaze at a major oil refinery that injured 3 workers

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three workers have suffered light injuries during a fire at a major oil refinery west of Athens that prompted Greek authorities to issue an evacuation alert for the surrounding area. Authorities say the blaze near the seaside town of Agii Theodori, some 70 kilometers from Athens, has been contained. Video shown on state ERT television earlier showed clouds of black smoke billowing out of the refinery, which belongs to Greece’s Motor Oil energy group. The company says the cause of the fire is not immediately known. The blaze caused the brief suspension of rail services between the Greek capital and the southern Peloponnese region.

