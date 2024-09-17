Railroads and regulators must address the dangers of long trains, report says

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new report says the number of derailments related to the forces created when railcars push and pull against each other has increased as freight trains have gotten longer. The National Academies of Sciences on Tuesday released a long-awaited report. It says that regulators, Congress and the industry should reexamine the risks associated with long trains and make sure they are addressed. The report said there is a clear correlation between the number of derailments related to in-train forces and the long trains that routinely measure more than a mile long. That means railroads must take special care in the way they assemble long trains.

