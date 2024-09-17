Russia-linked actors are seeding disinformation about Harris as election nears, Microsoft says

NEW YORK (AP) — A new Microsoft threat intelligence report details how multiple Russia-linked actors have shifted their efforts to covertly influence the U.S. election from focusing on President Joe Biden and global events to directly targeting Vice President Kamala Harris. The report released Tuesday shows how even through dramatic changes in the political landscape, groups linked to America’s foreign adversaries have redoubled their commitment to swaying U.S. political opinion as the election nears. The findings also provide further insight into how Russia’s efforts to fight pro-Ukrainian policy in the U.S. are translating into escalating attacks on the Democratic presidential ticket. The Russian embassy and Harris’ campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

