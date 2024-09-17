Rutgers president plans to leave top job at New Jersey’s flagship university

The president of New Jersey’s flagship university says he will step down next year. Jonathan Holloway became the first Black president of Rutgers University when he took office in the summer of 2020. He said Tuesday that he will leave office when the academic year ends June 30. Holloway plans to take a yearlong sabbatical and then return to the university as a fulltime professor. The university president dealt with the first faculty strike in school history and received national scrutiny earlier this year from Republican lawmakers for his decision to end a pro-Palestinian encampment through negotiations rather than police force.

