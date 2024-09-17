The lawyer for 3 Americans facing a death sentence over Congo coup attempt files appeal

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Three Americans sentenced to death in Congo for a coup attempt have filed an appeal. That’s according to their lawyer on Tuesday who spoke to The Associated Press. A military court in Congo had handed down death sentences last Friday to 37 people. This included the three Americans. They were convicted on charges of participating in a coup attempt. The defendants, mostly Congolese, also included a Briton, Belgian and Canadian. They had five days to appeal the verdict. Fourteen people were acquitted in the trial. Congo reinstated the death penalty earlier this year, lifting a two-decade-old moratorium. The men convicted in the coup attempt would likely face execution by firing squad.

