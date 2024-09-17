Vatican opens new investigation into leaks surrounding its ‘trial of the century’ probe

ROME (AP) — The Vatican prosecutor has opened a new investigation into the alleged leak of information about its “trial of the century” probe into a London property investment. The leak emerged during the course of a broader, separate Italian investigation into the actions of a financial police official who is accused of abusively accessing a police database and providing information from it to journalists. According to Italian media reports, the names of four of the key suspects in the Vatican’s trial were among hundreds of names accessed from the Italian police database. On Tuesday, the Vatican prosecutor met in Perugia with the Italian prosecutor heading up the broader probe to discuss collaborating.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.