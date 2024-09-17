Venezuela’s government says fourth US citizen was detained in alleged plot to kill President Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government has announced the arrest of a fourth U.S. citizen in connection with an alleged plot to kill President Nicolás Maduro. The announcement was made Tuesday, when Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello revealed the arrest during a speech before the National Assembly. Cabello claimed the plot involved the CIA, Spain’s intelligence agency and organized crime groups. He did not identify the most recently detained American. The alleged plan joins other anti-Maduro plots his government claimed to have foiled earlier this year. Cabello insisted the CIA designed, promoted and financed the plot. He claimed Spain’s National Intelligence Center was aware of it. Tensions between Venezuela and the U.S. have increased since the disputed presidential election.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.