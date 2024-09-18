A 12-year-old boy fatally shoots a black bear mauling his father during a hunt in western Wisconsin

SIREN, Wis. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has shot and killed a wounded black bear as it was mauling his father near their hunting cabin in western Wisconsin. Ryan Beierman tells the Minnesota Star Tribune that he was pinned beneath the 200-pound bruin on Sept. 6 when his son fired a shot from the boy’s hunting rifle. The 43-year-old Beierman suffered bites to his forehead, arm and leg. He also needed stitches to reattach a flap of skin on his cheek that was ripped during the attack. His son, Owen, had earlier wounded the bear. The attack occurred while the pair tracked the animal near Siren, Wisconsin. Siren is about 90 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

